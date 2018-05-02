Late-week rain chances

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, quiet, and mild weather can be expected. Look for lows in the lower 60s with southerly breezes between 3 and 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies stick around along with the heat. Afternoon highs should be in the mid to upper 80s. Southerly winds continue between 5 and 15 mph.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds is likely but a shower or storm can’t be ruled out. The chance of rain is relatively low at 20-30%. Daytime highs are going to be in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: There is a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. While it probably won’t be an all day rain event we must all be prepared to deal with a little wet weather from time to time. It may be wise to carry an umbrella just to be safe if you plan on coming to the Market Street Festival in Columbus. Cooler highs in the 70s can be expected.

SUNDAY: Rain chances lower to 20-30%. Highs rebound back into the lower 80s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat