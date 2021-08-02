Less humid midweek, “muggies” return by the weekend

SUMMARY: Some rather nice late summer weather is in store for us through the middle of the week.  Look for lots of sun, warm days, and cooler nights for a change.  Hot and more humid air will return by the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few isolated evening showers are possible followed by a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler lows in the mid 60s.  Winds NE 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY:  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.  Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds NNE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:  Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY:  Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY:  Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows in the 70s.  A daily 20% chance of a few pop-up showers and storms.

