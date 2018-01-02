Little Relief From Cold Air.

TODAY: Another brutally cold start to our day. Early morning temps in the 10s and teens. Wind chills in the single digits, with a few spots dipping below zero. As we go through the day, winds wont be quite as breezy as yesterday, but still in the 6-12 mph range, meaning wind chills remain well below the actual air temperature. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s, with cloud cover increasing from partly cloudy to partly sunny. Overnight tonight, lows drop into the mid teens under mostly cloudy skies.

WED/THU/FRI: Clouds decrease Wednesday morning leading to mostly sunny conditions that will stay with us for a few days. Highs in the upper 30s Wednesday and Friday, with a brief drop to the low to mid 30s on Thursday. Overnight lows remain in the teens Wed-Fri nights.

SATURDAY: A touch warmer, with highs in the low to mid 40s under sunny skies. Overnight lows finally climb above 20°.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase through the day becoming mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out, especially overnight. Highs in the upper 40s, with an overnight low around 40°.

MONDAY: Rain likely from midnight into the early afternoon on Monday. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain around 50%.