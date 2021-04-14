A little more sun Thursday

SUMMARY: Below average conditions will persist through the weekend and into next week. While a few isolated showers could linger into early Thursday, our next best chance of showers will be late Friday through Saturday morning. We’re hopeful that the big Ole Miss vs. MSU baseball showdown this weekend will take places as scheduled.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. Lows in the low 50s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Some morning clouds with a few isolated showers possible. A fair amount of sunshine will take over during the day. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds N 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. While a shower could occur at any time, the odds of rain will go up during the late afternoon and evening hours.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain. Lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Morning showers then mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

