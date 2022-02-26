Local magician to appear on national TV with Penn & Teller

"Penn & Teller : Fool Us" to air Feb. 25

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A local magician will be on a national television audience performing tricks in front of a famous magician-comedy duo.

Bentley Burns began doing magic tricks for family and friends when he was around twelve years old. He now performs on college campuses, and other venues.

Burns recently landed a spot on the television show “Penn and Teller ; Fool Us.” The show features aspiring magicians who perform their best tricks to try and fool the legendary illusionists.

Burns will be on this Friday’s show on the CW and he says the appearance can give him a lot of valuable exposure to millions of people.

“It’s a big show, it’s national TV, but it’s also kind of international now, it gets on YouTube, it’s got a big following on YouTube, it’s nice to have the notoriety behind it, behind you to help market yourself even better, a lot of people know the show and you get a following from it,” Burns said.

“Penn and Teller : Fool Us” will be on the CW Friday night at 7. The show has been one of the most popular shows on The CW.