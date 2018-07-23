Looking good during the work week

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies are expected along with light northerly winds. Lows should end up in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity levels are going to remain low with northerly winds ushering in dry air from the Great Lakes.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable weather is on tap with lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are on track for the end of the work week. Rain chances should remain at a minimum. Daytime highs are going to moderate back into the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows climb back into the low 70s.

WEEKEND: The air is going to be noticeably more humid. The increased amount of moisture will give rise to scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Steamy highs in the low to mid 90s are on track for Sunday. Temperatures may ease a bit on Sunday with an increased chance of rain.

