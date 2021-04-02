Looking to be an egg-cellent Easter holiday weekend

SUMMARY: We are finally going to take a much needed break from rain, storm chances and severe weather over the next week as the sunshine and quiet weather returns to the region. A frost/freeze threat will continue through Saturday morning as much cooler, drier air invades the Deep South. A Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 am Friday. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Bring them inside or cover them up if need be. Nice spring weather is on tap for the upcoming Easter weekend.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies once again. Highs in the upper 50s. NE winds 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the lower 30s. Areas of frost are possible again.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies for most of the day. Highs near the mid 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunshine sticks around and a bit warmer with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

MONDAY: We’ll stay in our quiet weather pattern Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Very warm. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms returning to the forecast. Highs in the low 80s.

