Lots of Sunshine Today, Rain by Tomorrow Night

TODAY: Expect south and west winds 5-10 mph with temperatures climbing into the mid to perhaps upper 50s in a few spots. The sky will be clear with lots of sunshine.

TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky. There may be some clouds by morning. Lows fall near freezing with a calm wind.

SUNDAY: We’ll anticipate more sunshine again, but clouds will begin to increase, especially into the afternoon and evening. We may start the day with some higher clouds, which would still allow some sunshine, but keep a bright blue sky away. Look for highs in the upper 50s, with lows in the mid to upper 40s. An isolated shower or two is possible, but overall, widespread areas of showers and a few rumbles of thunder holds off until Sunday evening into Sunday Night.

MONDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Monday with highs in the 60s. Look for a mostly cloudy sky. Some localized areas could see upwards of 1-2″, but many will remain under 1″. Severe weather and a big flooding event look unlikely. Lows Monday Night fall into the 40s.

TUESDAY: We remain warm with highs in the low 60s with lows near 40. Look for a mix of sun and clouds. Some showers return by Tuesday Night.

WEDNESDAY: Look for some scattered showers as a cold front blasts through. Highs are only in the mid to upper 40s with lows back in the 20s.

THURSDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: The mid-range pattern looks favorable for colder than normal temperatures and drier than normal weather. That would support more sunshine with some clouds, with highs in the 40s and 50s and low in the 20s and 30s. We’ll keep you advised if things change.

