Loved ones mourning the loss of Brittany Phillips

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) — A successful model, aspiring student, and a loving mother to two children.

This is how Brittany Phillips’ mother describes her daughter.

Phillips died from injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Riviera Road Saturday night.

Phillips’ close friend said losing her, has been a tough pill to swallow.

“Brittany was the kind of person that once you had just one conversation with her,” said Angel Boatright. “You realized she just wasn’t all looks. And superficial. She had so many of her own opinions. She would do anything to improve anybody’s situation or anything they were going through.”

But in the midst of helping others, close friend Rachel Phelps said she was in a rocky relationship with James Heath Kitchens.

“That was the mother of his child that he ran over,” said Phelps. He’d been abusive. There are so many people that know what she’s been going through for a long time and we just want justice for her and her babies because he took their mother from them.”

Kitchens has been charged with manslaughter and is currently out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

Oktibbeha County Justice Court does not have an attorney of record at this time for Kitchens.