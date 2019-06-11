TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy weather hangs on along with comfortable lows mainly in the 50s. Winds become calm overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs should warm back into the mid 80s as WNW winds develop between 5-15 mph. A cold front will pass through late in the day and into the evening. While there is a small chance of a stray shower with the front we’re going to keep the forecast dry for now.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds with lows around 60.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: High pressure builds back in bringing with it lots of sun, low humidity, and NW breezes. Upper 70s to lower 80s are likely Thursday with more in the way of mid 80s on Friday. Overnight lows fall well into the 50s Thursday night/Friday morning. Of note, the old record low for Friday, June 14th is 52 in Columbus, Tupelo, and Starkville.

WEEKEND-EARLY NEXT WEEK: Seasonably hot and humid weather builds back in and that means highs mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances during the weekend look to be in the 10-20% range with higher odds going into early next week.

