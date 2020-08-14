Lower weekend rain chances

SUMMARY: Rain chances will lower as we head into the weekend but some stray showers or storms are possible. Slightly cooler and drier air is slated to return early next week.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated evening rain and storms. Turning partly cloudy and quiet with lows in the low 70s. Light and variable winds.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs in the low 90s. A 20% chance of a few showers and storms during the heating of the day. Winds NNW 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light winds.
SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the low 90s with a 20-30% chance of a few pop-up showers and storms. Winds NW 5-10 mph.
MONDAY-TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. A 20-30% chance of showers and storms each day. Highs around 90 with lows around 70.
Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App