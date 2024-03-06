Lowndes County deputies make one arrest in scrap metal theft

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies make one arrest in a Valentine’s Day scrap metal theft.

42-year-old Shawn McDill was charged with burglary.

He was taken into custody Tuesday night.

McDill remained in the Lowndes County jail.

Investigators were still searching for 29-year-old Travis Logan Blanton.

The two men were accused of breaking into P&R Scrap Metal on Highway 45.

If you know where Blanton is, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1(800)530-7151 or use the P3 Tips App.

