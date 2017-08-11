Make Sure Your Eclipse Glasses Are Safe

With some counterfeit eclipse viewing glasses hitting the market, here are some tips to make sure you have glasses that will protect your vision.

Look to see that your glasses are manufactured by a reliable brand. Reliable brands include: American Paper Optics, APM Telescopes, Baader Planetarium, Celestron, Daystar, Explore Scientific, Lunt Solar Systems, Meade Instruments, Rainbow Symphony, Seymour Solar, Thousand Oaks Optical, and TSE 17.

Glasses purchased at 7-Eleven, Circle K, Kirklands, Kroger, Love’s Travel Stops, Lowes, Pilot/Flying J, Toys “R” Us, and Wal Mart are safe to use.

If you have a pair of glasses not made by one of the manufacturers or purchased at a retailer listed above, be sure that the glasses say they meet ISO 12312-2 international safety standards.

Do not use solar viewing glasses if the lenses have any holes, are scratched, or torn.

Even with protective eyewear, it is recommended not to look directly at the eclipse for more than 3 minutes at a time.