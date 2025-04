Man arrested for burglary of commercial building in Lauderdale Co.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY Miss. (WCBI) – Just after 2 am on Friday, April 4, Lauderdale County Sheriff Deputies arrested 31-year-old Corey Kell.

Kell is being charged with three counts of burglary of a commercial building, felony domestic violence, kidnapping, and domestic and simple assault.

His bond has been set at $300,000.

