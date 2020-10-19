Mini fall heat wave this week

SUMMARY: Look for above normal highs in the 80s through at least Thursday along with plenty of sunshine and low rain chances. The next cold front is possible by Friday and it may give us some shower and thunderstorm activity as it passes. A stronger cold front is possible early next week and it will need to be watched.

MONDAY: Plentiful sunshine after scattered morning clouds thin out. Warm highs in the low 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light winds from the SSE.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the 80s. A 20% chance of a few showers. Lows in the 60s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Staying warm with highs around 80. Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms.

WEEKEND: Variably cloudy. A few showers may linger Saturday with dry conditions more likely on Sunday. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

