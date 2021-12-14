Investigators hope family finds closure after David Cox confession leads to remains believed to be missing Pontotoc woman

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – What are believed to be the remains of missing Pontotoc County woman, Felecia Cox, were sent to the state crime lab Monday.

Missing since 2007, investigators discovered the remains Sunday after her brother-in-law David Cox confessed to killing her and gave the location where she was buried.

“For the family to get some closure on a missing person’s case that’s that old is important to them,” says First Circuit District Attorney John Weddle. “And of course, it’s important to law enforcement to finally get some answers on this case after so long.”

Felecia was last seen on July 2, 2007 in Pontotoc County. Her 1999 Chevrolet Blazer was later found abandoned on Waldo Road in the Randolph Community.

Before his execution on November 17th for killing his wife, Kim Cox (Felecia’s sister) and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter, David confessed to killing Felecia as well.

“He admitted to killing Ms. Cox in his statements to his attorneys and we were given that information,” Weddle says.

Weddle says investigators used old satellite imagery to pinpoint the location on Cane Creek road.

“Mr. Cox’s location indicators were based off the structures that were there at the time, so none of that’s here now,” Weddle says.

It took nearly three hours of digging before investigators found the remains shortly after 1 p.m. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, the archaeology and anthropology departments for Mississippi State and several cadaver dogs were all involved in the recovery.

Felecia’s daughter Amber Miskelly released a statement to WCBI, saying that “Finding her meant everything to me and getting her a proper burial is my goal now.”

Weddle hopes the autopsy will be done by Wednesday and have the DNA analysis done shortly after that.

“To be able to experience that and for Amber to be able to sort of say goodbye, I suppose in some way, even though they will be able to have that burial later, that was very important to her,” he said.

Weddle says prosecutors believe Cox is the only one involved in Felecia’s death.