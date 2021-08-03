Morning fog making way for more sunshine on Tuesday

SUMMARY: The middle part of the workweek will be amazing for early August with mostly sunny skies and cooler. less humid conditions. The summer heat and humidity will make a comeback by the weekend.

TUESDAY: Some of us are waking up to foggy/misty conditions out there. Visibility levels are getting low so drive with caution if you’re heading out. A few clouds but mostly sunny skies for the most part. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and quiet. Lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Staying mostly sunny midweek. Less humid and very pleasant. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90. Overnight lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY – MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower or pop-up storm possible in the afternoon. The summer heat and the humidity makes a comeback. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Overnight lows in the 70s.

