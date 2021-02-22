Morning showers then afternoon sunshine for your Monday

SUMMARY: Rain showers are likely just before sunrise on Monday. We’ll have sunshine for the first half of the workweek. Temperatures will continue to be spring-like and warm up over the next few days with some of us getting close to 70 degrees by Wednesday. Showers and rain chances are possible again on Thursday and lasting into the weekend.

MONDAY: Showers before sunrise. Dry with a mix of sun and clouds expected for the rest of the day. Highs will be slightly cooler in the mid 50s behind a weak cold front. NW winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Overnight lows a bit chilly in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High warming back up and more spring-like in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds ahead of our next system that will bring us the return of rain chances on Wednesday night. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Rain chances will be back in the forecast for the second half of the week and last into the weekend. It won’t be a complete washout but we’ll have on and off rain chances so just keep the umbrella on stand-by. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s each afternoon with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

