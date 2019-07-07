SUNDAY NIGHT: There is a slight chance to see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly before 10pm and then again after 4am. However, most of us will be clear with a low in the low 70s. Wind will be out of the NW around 5 MPH.

MON-WED: The overall weather pattern isn’t going to be changing too much. A chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible each day with highs climbing into the mid 90s and low in the mid 70s. Heat index values will be in the 100s.

THUR-FRI: Highs should be in the low to mid 90s each day with heat index values in the 100s. Lows stay in the 70s. Daily storm chances in the 20%-30% range continue as well. We may have to watch the northeastern Gulf of Mexico for some kind of tropical development late in the week but it’s still up in the air.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny skies with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm each day. Tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico will also have an influence on our rain chances. Highs will be in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

