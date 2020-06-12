Mostly sunny & warm weather continues

SUMMARY: A series of high pressure systems will keep our region mainly sunny and dry through the weekend and next week. Highs temperatures are going to be seasonably warm but overnight lows over the next few night will be quite comfortable with dry air in place.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and comfortable. Lows in the low 60s but a few upper 50s are possible. Winds NE 2-7 mph.

WEEKEND: Mainly sunny with a few clouds from time to time. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Overnight lows in the low 60s and upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny all week long. Daytime highs in upper 90s through Wednesday with a better chance at lower 90s by Thursday and Friday. Lows stay in the 60s.

