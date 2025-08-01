NEMCC receives training ambulance for upcoming paramedic program

Partnership between Priority on Demand and Baptist Ambulance will benefit future EMTs

BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Beginning in January, NEMCC will offer a paramedic program, but the college has a major need.

“A clinical site and a clinical site for a paramedic is inside an ambulance, and that type of thing,” said Dr. Ricky Ford, president of NEMCC.

Thanks to a partnership with Priority on Demand and Baptist Ambulance, NEMCC has a new, state-of-the-art ambulance for its paramedic program.

“We wanted an ambulance that is a little traditional but yet also cutting edge,” said Bryan Gibson, founder and CEO of Priority on Demand.

Priority on Demand is located in Prentiss County. The company produces about 400 ambulances annually. Gibson also attended NEMCC.

“Growing up here in Prentiss County as well it means a lot to me and my family, I started as an EMT here, actually, and then went to paramedic school, it is a big deal for Northeast; they have a great reputation with their nursing program, have done a lot with allied health,” Gibson said.

The donation means NEMCC can provide real-world training to future paramedics.

“You do need a baseline knowledge that you will learn in a class, but being in real-life scenarios, being in a situation where it is under a controlled environment, where you are faced with that in an uncontrolled environment, you are more prepared,” said Kirk Chism, director of NEMCC’s Paramedic Program.

“It is amazing what can be accomplished when folks come together and put resources together and create opportunities for our students and provide a great service for the citizens of North Mississippi,” Dr. Ford said.

The training ambulance will be used for one year, then it will go into regular service and Priority on Demand will provide a new ambulance for NEMCC.

Priority on Demand will also provide lab materials for NEMCC’s Paramedic program.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.