New storm shelters to be installed for Lowndes County workers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County is no stranger to severe weather, and that’s why county leaders are trying to be proactive instead of reactive when it comes to tornados.

The county is installing three storm shelters for county employees in case severe weather strikes while they’re on the job.

Each structure costs $4,500 apiece.

The new shelters are primarily for workers who work outside.

EMA Director Cindy Lawrence said the county wants to provide a safe working experience for its employees.

“Lowndes County is not immune to disaster, you know, several tornadoes… We did have a tornado come through here last year and we just want to be prepared and have our employees a safe place to go in the event we have severe weather,” said Lawrence.

The three new shelters will be in Caledonia, Jess Lyons Road, and Crawford.