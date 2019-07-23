SUMMARY: Drier and more comfortable has arrived! The rest of the week will feature plenty of sun, warm days, and comfortable nights. It’ll be more like September than July.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and comfortable. Lows in the lower 60s. Northerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. The air will be unusually dry for July so it won’t feel too bad outside of the sun.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and comfy. Another night in the low 60s with light wind is expected.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Humidity levels remain in check so it won’t feel too oppressive.

SATURDAY-MONDAY: Humidity levels tick up and that will help to fuel more typical pop-up showers and storms. Look for highs near 90 with lows around 70.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram