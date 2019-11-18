SUMMARY: Nice and mild weather will be the story for the middle of the work week. Wet and potentially stormy weather awaits for Friday and perhaps even early Saturday as an area of low pressure rolls our way out of the Desert Southwest.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds and stars with perhaps a stray sprinkle or two. Lows in the upper 30s with light wind.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Lows near 40 Tuesday night but well into the 40s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. A few showers are possible but we’re keeping the rain chance less than 20%.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Areas of rain and storms are possible Friday, Friday night, and the first part of Saturday morning. Early model projections suggest 1/2” to 1 1/2” of rain may occur. This could obviously affect high school playoff football on Friday so stay tuned for updates regarding that. Mild highs near 70 are favored on Friday with much colder low 50s for highs on Saturday.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Sunny skies return along with seasonably cool temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Lows fall back to around freezing.

