Nice Next 2 Days, Storms Possible Thursday

MONDAY NIGHT: A weak disturbance will be passing through and that means a lot of cloud cover during the evening an early overnight hours. A light shower or sprinkle is possible but the air is so dry at the surface we don’t expect much to reach the ground. Lows by sunrise may be down into the mid to upper 30s if the clouds clear as expected.

TUESDAY: Look for bright sunshine all day long. Seasonably cool highs in the mid 60s are on track but that’s still about 5-10° below normal. Winds should be from the WNW between 5 and 15 mph. Chilly upper 30s are likely again Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies continue but southerly winds will allow highs to return to the 70s. It’ll be a great day to be out and about. Lows in the upper 40s settle in for Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: There is a 70% chance of rain and storms. The big question is whether or not any of them will be strong or severe. It’s possible but the most intense action may stay just southwest of our area. Suffice to say information isn’t all that clear just yet so we’re going to keep on watching it. Highs around 70 may be the best we can do but it all depends on the cloud cover and storm situation.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: A relative lull in storm activity should set in but that doesn’t mean rain is totally off the table. Highs will be pushing close to 80 on Friday and Saturday.

SUNDAY: Another round of storms is likely. Once again strong to severe weather is a possibility but it’s still unclear as to what may end up developing. Stay tuned for details going forward.

