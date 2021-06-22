Nice Wednesday but muggy air will return

SUMMARY: Pleasant weather will hold for the middle of the week. Spotty storms are going to be possible again by Thursday with higher odds going into the weekend and early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and comfy. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of a few spotty storms. Highs around 90 with much more humidity.

FRIDAY-TUESDAY: Scattered storms possible each day. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

