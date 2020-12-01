Nice Wednesday, rain returns Thursday

SUMMARY: We’re now into December, a winter month, and conditions will be more winter-like for sure over the next week. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s while overnight lows look to be mainly in the 30s and 20s. Areas of showers are possible Thursday through Friday morning. Dry weather returns for the weekend and early next week.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with another hard freeze. Lows in the mid 20s. Calm wind.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds ESE 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with a 40-50% chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Areas of showers. Milder lows in the 40s.
FRIDAY: A 30% chance of showers during the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to low 30s.
WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s.
