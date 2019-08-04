SUNDAY NIGHT: There is a 30% chance to see showers and storms mainly before 11 PM. Then the rain will fade leaving us with partly cloudy skies and a low in the low 70s. Wind will be out of the SE around 5 MPH becoming calm after midnight.

NEXT WEEK: The overall weather pattern isn’t changing much and that means seasonably warm days with highs near 90 and lows in the low 70s. Pop-up showers and storms are possible each and every day on a scattered basis. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s each day so make sure to stay hydrated if you are spending any extended period of time outdoors.

NEXT WEEKEND: We will bump the rain chances up a little bit to around 40% for Friday-Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows each night will be in the low 70s. Despite the rain chances, we will still see quite a bit of sunshine with partly cloudy skies expected.

