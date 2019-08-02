No Big Changes In Our Pattern.

TODAY: Yesterday’s weather will be on repeat for today. Highs in the low 90s, with a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Any showers and storms that do pop up today will start to fizzle out after sunset. Overnight, skies clear and lows drop to around 70°.

WEEKEND: Shower and storm coverage increases, with the best chance of seeing some rain coming on Sunday. Highs will be around 90° Saturday, but we’ll drop into the upper 80s Sunday. Overnight lows will run close to 70°.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll start out in the upper 80s Monday with more scattered showers and storms. Rain becomes more hit or miss by the middle of the week though as high temperatures top out in the low 90s.