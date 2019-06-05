Off & On Showers this Evening, but Heavy Rain is on the Way

TONIGHT: A chance of off and on showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder mainly before 10pm. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms comes after 1am. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. Chance of precipitation is 50% with rainfall totals measuring out anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch in some places. Wind will be out of the south around 5 mph.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Multiple waves of showers and storms will push through the area through the end of the week due to a combination of an upper level disturbance and deep tropical moisture. This could lead to heavy rain at times that could produce some minor flooding. Rainfall totals from Wednesday to Saturday will generally be around 2-5 inches with locally higher amounts. The additional rain and cloud cover as well as the upper level low will keep high temperatures a good bit below average, in the low 80s through the end of the week.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: More scattered showers and storms kick off next week, but the rain won’t be quite as heavy or widespread. High temperatures will stay below average with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: We will finally start to dry out when the sunshine returns for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid 80s.