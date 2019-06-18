Off & On Summer Storms this Week

TONIGHT: A chance for a shower or thunderstorm this evening with mostly cloudy skies and a low in the low 70s. Wind will be out of the south around 5 mph becoming calm by the overnight hours. Chance of precipitation this evening is 40%

WED: Fairly typical summer storms are likely for both Wednesday and Thursday. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and perhaps some hail. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy through the morning with a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat index values near 100. Wind will be out of the southwest around 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the mid 70s with more rain chances overnight.

THU: More storms are in the forecast for Thursday. This won’t be anything out of the ordinary for this time of year, just your standard summer storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. However, it will feel more like the upper 90s and low triple digits thanks to oppressive humidity. Overnight lows will drop into the low 70s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: We round out this week on a hotter and drier note. Temperatures top out in the low 90s each day, with the heat index climbing into the 100s each afternoon. A couple of isolated pop up storms will be possible each afternoon, but the pattern will trend a bit drier than the middle of the week.