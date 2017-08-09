Same Old Weather Pattern

TONIGHT: Evening showers/storms will be more numerous before midnight with just a few lingering thereafter. Areas of low clouds and fog may develop during the night. Look for lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY – WEDNESDAY: A big trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere way up in New England and Canada is going to keep our friendly summertime Bermuda high pushed farther out into the Atlantic. The end result will be continued daily chances of showers and storms along with below average temperatures. Daytime highs should generally be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s. Expect most of the rain coverage to come during the daytime heating but some may linger into the overnight hours.

