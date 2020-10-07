One more beautiful day for Wednesday; Continuing to watch Delta

HURRICANE DELTA: Delta made its first landfall as a Category 3 storm over the Yucatan Wednesday morning. As of 8 am Wednesday, it’s a Category 2 storm with winds at 105 mph. The very dangerous and destructive storm will move into the southern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday. It is expected to take a northerly turn and make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coastline late Friday or early Saturday. The remnant low center should move somewhere into north Mississippi & west Alabama during the course of the weekend. It’s still too early to pinpoint the exact time frame for the greatest impacts but some issues are possible anytime Saturday and/or Sunday. Stay tuned to WCBI!

WEDNESDAY: It’s another clear & cool start to our day with temperatures in the 50s. Expect another beautiful & warm day ahead for our Wednesday with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Enjoy today! Light northerly breezes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies and quiet. Still nice & cool with overnight lows in the low 50s. Calm winds.

THURSDAY: A few clouds moving in on Thursday. Still warm with highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 50s. Cold front passing through late Thursday to help cool down temperatures again to the 70s by Friday.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few rain showers ahead of Delta’s landfall on the northern Gulf Coast. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The remnants of Delta are expected to swirl through the region. Rainfall amounts between 2 & 6″ (or more) is possible, along with some wind gusts in the 30-40+ mph range. An isolated tornado risk is going to continue for areas east of the circulation center. Plan on highs in the 70s with overnight lows in the 60s.

MONDAY: We’ll dry out early next week as we the sunshine returns. Highs back up into the lower to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Some rain and thunder could develop along a cold front Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s.

