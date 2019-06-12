Pleasant Weather Continues; More Summer Like This Weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy in the morning, with a good bit of mid to high clouds, becoming mostly sunny to sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 80s, with dewpoints in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy overnight tonight as a front pushes through. An isolated shower can’t totally be ruled out but isn’t overly likely either. Lows around 60°.

THU/FRI: The weather remains dry and pleasant through Friday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and dewpoints staying in the 50s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s Thursday night and mid 60s Friday night.

WEEKEND: Temperatures climb into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday as dewpoints climb into the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday, leading to the heat index climbing into the upper 90s. An isolated downpour can’t be totally ruled out Saturday, but there’s a better chance for a few pop up downpours on Sunday.

MON/TUE: The warm and humid weather continues into the start of next week, with highs in the upper 80s and high humidity. Pop up showers and storms will stick around into the start of next week.