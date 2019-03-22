Pleasant Weather Through Saturday; Rain Returns To Start Next Week.

TODAY-SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine and pleasant weather. Highs in the upper 60s Friday and upper 60s and low 70s Saturday. Overnight lows in the upper 30s Friday night, but clouds build in Saturday night keeping lows in the 40s.

SUN/MON: Rain chances return to kick off next week. Scattered showers possible Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. More numerous showers and storms on Monday. Highs in the low 70s. Lows in the 50s Sunday night, and 40s Monday night.

TUE/WED/THU: Dry and calm through mid-week. A bit cooler Tuesday with highs in the low 60s, but we’ll warm up into the upper 60s Wednesday and upper 60s and low 70s Thursday.