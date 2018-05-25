Pop-up weekend storms, watching Alberto in the Gulf

FRIDAY NIGHT: Most of the showers and storms should fade away during the evening but some could linger into the night. Look for lows in the upper 60s to around 70 with light wind.

SATURDAY, SUNDAY, & MEMORIAL DAY: Warm & humid air sticks around. Daytime highs stay in the 80s while overnight lows should be in the upper 60s to around 70. Pop-up showers and storms are likely, especially during the heating of the day. It won’t be a washout so you should be able to squeeze in some outdoor fun for the holiday weekend. Just keep an eye out for developing storms.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: The remnants of Alberto still have the potential to affect our coverage area. The main effect would be locally heavy rain (1-4”+)but it all depends on the track of the circulation center. At this point it’s way too early to tell where it will end up so we can’t be very specific. We’ll just broad brush a continuing chance of rain and storms with highs in the 80s.

