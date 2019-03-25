MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s. The wind will still be a bit breezy from the NW between 5 and 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Lingering morning clouds should give way to lots of sunshine. Afternoon highs should peak in the low to mid 60s with NW winds between 10 and 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Another chilly night is on tap with lows in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Light and variable winds between 5 and 10 mph. Low 40s are expected for lows Wednesday night.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Temperatures warm up into the 70s as southerly flow returns. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day and that bodes well for the start of the annual Columbus Pilgrimage. Lows moderate back into the 50s by Friday night.

SATURDAY: Our next cold front will move in from the north west. A first glance it doesn’t appear to be a prolific severe weather maker or anything like that but things may change between now and then so stay tuned.

