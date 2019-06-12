WEDNESDAY NIGHT: While a stray evening shower is possible the odds of it occurring are slim to done. In general, expect scattered clouds with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

THURSDAY: High pressure builds back into the area and that means a sunny sky and very low humidity for this time of year. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s are likely. Breezy NW winds between 10 and 15 mph are possible during the day.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and chilly for June. Look for widespread slows in the mid to low 50s. The old record low for Friday, June 14th is 52 in Columbus, Tupelo, and Starkville and we may very well tie or break that number.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Humidity is expected to remain low as temperatures warm into the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s are more likely Friday night.

SATURDAY: A partly cloudy day is on track but warmer highs in the low 90s should return to the region. Noticeably higher humidity values will be present as well. You’ll need a fan or air conditioner Saturday night with lows in the 70s.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY: Typical summer weather for the Deep South returns. That means a daily 30-50% chance of pop-up showers and storms with most coverage during the heating of the day. Highs should remain seasonable in the upper 80s while overnight lows dip back only in the low 70s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook,Twitter, and Instagram