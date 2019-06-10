MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and comfortable with temperatures dipping back into the 50s in most spots. Winds relax into 5-10 mph range.
TUESDAY: Low humidity, northerly breezes between 5-15 mph, and fair skies are going to combine for a GREAT day of weather all around the Deep South. Below average highs in the lower 80s are on track. Some spots may even stay in the upper 70s. Enjoy!
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear weather hangs on along with comfortable conditions. Look for lows mainly in the 50s again.
WEDNESDAY: Southerly winds return to the area which in turn should boost highs back into the mid 80s. Skies stay partly cloudy. There is a slight chance of a stray shower or storm during the evening/night with another cold front heading into the region but rain chances appear low at this time.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine and relatively low humidity briefly take hold, although it will be a touch more uncomfortable by Friday afternoon. Plan on highs in the 80s. Comfy lows in the 50s to around 60 are likely Thursday morning and Friday morning.
WEEKEND: Seasonably warm/hot and humid weather builds back in and that means highs mainly in the upper 80s to around 90 along with daily chances of pop-up showers and storms. It won’t rain the entire weekend but you’ll need to have umbrellas on hand just in case a downpour or two finds you. We’re keeping the chance of rain at 20% on Saturday and 30-40% Sunday into Monday.
Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook,Twitter, and Instagram