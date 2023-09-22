Progress continues: Aluminum Dynamics to host hiring event

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Progress continues on construction at Lowndes County’s newest industry, and they will start taking applications next month. Here is an image of the construction site at Aluminum Dynamics.

The company will hold Application Days on Saturday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 15 from noon to 4 p.m.

Company officials will accept applications at The Communiversity at East Mississippi Community College.

They’ll be filling various positions in several fields including engineering, operations, maintenance, shipping, and administration.

Aluminum Dynamics will have up to 750 employees when it begins operations in the summer of 2025.

