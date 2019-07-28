SUMMARY: Similar conditions will exist today/tonight as we saw yesterday. Our viewing area remains on the western side of the surface high pressure which is centered across the SE United States. Humidity levels will gradually increase as we head into this week, but higher odds of rain and storms will have to wait until next week. No big weather maker appears to be on the near term horizon for our region.

TONIGHT: Any showers that we saw this afternoon will diminish as we head into the overnight hours. Another quiet evening is in store for us in NE Mississippi and W Alabama. Overnight temperatures will dip down into the low 70s and upper 60s area wide. Wind will be calm out of the SE around 5 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture will continue to slowly increase across the region which will lead to additional showers and storms by next week. The remnant surface trough from a stalled cold front will bring us showers and storms on Tuesday. For this reason, we’re boosting rain chances Monday – Thursday to around 30-50%. We will go back to our typical summertime pattern with afternoon shower/storm chances each day. Seasonably warm and humid highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s are likely along with lows around 70.

