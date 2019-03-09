SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds between 5 and 10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Highs in the 60s with a 20% chance of showers both days. Not too much moisture is expected in our neck of the woods during this time.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Another system with heavy rain and storms will be headed our way. Flooding may become an issue again along with the chance of at least some strong to severe weather. Temperatures rebound back into the 70s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Some rain may linger Friday morning but drier & cooler air is expected to invade the region. Highs may only be in the 50s by Saturday.

