SUMMARY: Pretty tame weather is on track for the start of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. No weather worries for the Egg Bowl this year! Another potent cold front may spark strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunny but cool conditions return early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Light northerly winds 5-10 mph.

- Advertisement -

THANKSGIVING DAY: Increasing clouds and seasonable with highs in the 50s. Heading to the Egg Bowl in Starkville? Plan on temperatures in the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected this year.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows in the low 40.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Milder highs in the 60s. No major issues are expected for shoppers or travelers in our area.

SATURDAY: Look for highs in the low 70s with increasing humidity. Another strong cold front will move through during the afternoon, evening, or overnight hours. Strong to severe storms are possible again with all modes still on the table. We’ll fine tune the exact timing over the next 2 days but just know that storms are possible again sometime Saturday.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy and breezy. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Chilly 30s are expected during the evening for those Christmas parades taking place across the area. Lows Monday night will be in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News app