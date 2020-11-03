Quiet through the weekend

SUMMARY: Pleasant fall weather is here to stay for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures are going to moderate back into the 70s with the threat of another frost or freeze going away for a while.

TROPICS: Hurricane Eta continues to swirl around Central America. Model data suggest the remnants of this system may take a wild trip towards Florida and/or the eastern Gulf by the weekend and early next week. It’s still way to early to tell where it may end up but there is a non-zero chance that parts of the eastern Gulf could be affected at some point over the next 7 days.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs around 70.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in 70s.

SATURDAY – TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s. A chance of a few showers by Tuesday.

