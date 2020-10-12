Quiet weather pattern returning

SUMMARY: Quiet weather is on tap for the rest of the work week and upcoming weekend. The only fly in the ointment is a cold front late Thursday that could spark a few isolated showers. Much cooler Friday & Saturday.

MONDAY NIGHT: An early evening shower is possible then turning clear and quiet. Lows in the low 50s. Winds NW 4-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Bright sunshine and seasonably mild. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and warmer. Highs in the low 80s. Light southerly breezes.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low 80s. Additional clouds late in the day with a 20% chance of showers during the evening.

FRIDAY: Some morning clouds and the chance of a stray shower or two. Turning sunny, breezy, and cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Weather will be great for high school football but jackets will be needed.

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. A chilly start with morning temperatures possibly in the upper 30s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

