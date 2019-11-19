SUMMARY: Nice weather will hold for Wednesday and most of Thursday. Rain and a few storms are likely Friday and Friday night but most of the weekend is going to be pretty good. We’re closely monitoring the potential for a weather system during the middle of next week that, if it develops, could have some risk for strong storms somewhere in the region.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm, and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Continued mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Some showers are possible but the chance of rain is just 20%. Look for milder highs around 70.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Areas of rain and storms will develop with some locally heavy rain possible. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out but no widespread severe weather is expected at this time. Highs should still top out in near 70.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers continue. Lows in the 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds and showers will give way to clearing as the day wears on. Highs should remain in the 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Lows near freezing.

SUNDAY: Sunny & seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Both the American GFS model and the European ECMWF model suggest that a potential storm system could develop in the Central Plains by Tuesday or Wednesday. The end result for us here in Mississippi and Alabama would be a batch of strong to severe storms out ahead of a cold front… assuming this actually develops. Your best bet now is to just stay with us here at WCBI for updates on things once we get into the upcoming weekend.

