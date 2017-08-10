Rain Chances Continue Into Next Week

TONIGHT: Areas of rain and storms are possible during the first half of the evening. We expect the coverage of showers to wane by late evening. Overnight lows should be in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Look for additional showers and storms across north Mississippi and west Alabama. The rain chance is 40%. Highs may climb back into the upper 80s if we manage to see enough sunshine.

WEEKEND: Rain chances between 30% and 50% exist both days. Daytime highs stay in the upper 80s while overnight lows hover in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: There may be a slight uptick in rain and storm coverage Monday and Tuesday with a little slowdown in chances come the middle of the week. Nonetheless, each day will present an opportunity for moisture somewhere in our area. Plan on highs in the mid to upper 80s with nighttime lows in the 70s.

