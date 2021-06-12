Rain chances finally going down

SUMMARY: Warm and humid air will continue for the end of the weekend. More storms are possible too. The upcoming work week is looking pretty good overall with mainly dry conditions… something our region really needs. A tropical disturbance could develop over the coming days in the Gulf and approach the northern Gulf Coast by next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers and storms. Very muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s with heat indices outside of any storm in the lower 100s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY – FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and a little less humid by midweek. Warm days with highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows falling back into the 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: All eyes will be on a potential tropical feature that could be lurking in the Gulf. It’s way too early to tell what will happen with it but it bears watching all week long.

