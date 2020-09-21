Rain chances going back up

SUMMARY: The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will give our region a decent chance at some rain during the middle to end of the week. Anywhere from 1/2″ to perhaps over 3″ of rain could fall between now and Friday. Cooler 70s are more likely through Thursday with highs in the 80s returning for the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds E 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Areas of showers possible. Lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50-60% chance of rain showers. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with daily chances of showers and a few storms. Highs in the lo to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

