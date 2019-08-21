SUMMARY: Rain chances are going to be going up over the next few days as a weak cold front approaches the area and then stalls. Some spots may get a good soaking while other spots may miss out on the heaviest amounts. Some rain and storms are possible as high school football kicks off.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening storms are possible but activity will diminish after midnight. Lows will be in the low 70s with light wind. Some patchy fog is possible. A stray shower or two may redevelop late tonight.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Rain and storm chances go up as a cold front approaches the region and stalls out. We’re going to broad brush a 40-60% chance each day going through the weekend. Temperatures cool more into the low 90s and 80s and that means the heat index won’t be as extreme as it has been recently. Lows remain in the 70s.

